This Is the Sub-$40,000 SUV That’s Supposed to Save Chrysler

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The Chrysler Pacifica has been propping up what remains of the once-proud American brand for too long now, but Stellantis has repeatedly reminded us that it wouldn’t be alone for long. Of course, we’re still waiting on that second model, but we now at least have a decent idea of what it should look like, thanks to a short and strangely silent video Stellantis shared on YouTube hyping up the company’s powertrain mix.

The first SUV we see on the left driving in formation is the upcoming Airflow SUV. It’s expected to start at under $40,000, and while Stellantis’ official line is that it’ll hit dealers by 2030, our money is on a 2028 launch.

The video doesn’t identify the boxy SUV rendered as “Airflow,” but models shown during Stellantis’ recent investor day, seen by media including The Drive, confirm that they’re the same car. The automaker’s Head of American Brands, Tim Kuniskis, said on The Drivecast that the Airflow will utilize a gas-powered inline-four, though it’s possible that hybrid and battery-electric versions will be offered as well.

Stellantis Powertrains

This Airflow is quite different than the one you may remember Chrysler first showed off years ago. That concept carved a much smoother profile—one that was more crossover coupe than SUV—and was slated to be an EV only. The revised version looks like a mashup of cues that call to mind Polestar’s products, as well as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Cadillac Lyriq.

I’d argue it looks sharper than the first attempt shown below, yet still pretty bland and definitely not slender or slippery enough to invoke the name “Airflow.” But what business do we have expecting car names to make sense anymore?

The 2022 Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept. Stellantis

Beyond the Airflow, Chrysler is also launching two smaller SUVs by the end of the decade: the Arrow and Arrow Cross. The Arrow will be the Pentastar’s version of the upcoming Fiat Grizzly Fastback, while the Cross will be a tweak on the high-roof Grizzly. Ideally, these three upcoming models will rebuild and reinvigorate the brand enough to make the Halcyon a thing for real, but based on Chrysler’s last two decades, we wouldn’t let ourselves get too carried away with that fantasy.

The Fiat Grizzly, left, will be sold as the Chrysler Arrow Cross. The Grizzly Fastback at right will become the Arrow. Stellantis

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