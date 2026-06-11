F1 Power Unit Changes Are a Step in the Right Direction. But Are They Enough?

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Yesterday, the FIA published the most recent changes to the Formula 1 power unit regulations—the second in five weeks. These will shift the current combustion-to-MGUK power split from the targeted 50/50 (technically more like 53/47) to 60/40. However, that split won’t happen this year, nor next year. It will happen in 2028. Is that good enough?

The staggered approach is broken down as follows: 53/47 in 2026, 58/42 in 2027, and 60/40 in 2028. ICE max power is 400kW, 420kW, and 450kW, while the MGUK’s max power drops from 350kW this year to 300kW in 2027 and 2028. There will also be a 5% increase in fuel flow next year and a hefty 13% in 2028.

All teams and the FIA agreed unanimously to these changes, though according to Motorsport.com, the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull Ford were willing to make bigger changes to next year’s regulations, but not everyone was on board. It’s unclear exactly which teams would’ve followed suit, but the report claims that Audi and Ferrari were against the idea, given the time and resources required to make more drastic tweaks.

The biggest hang-up for those teams reportedly concerns the increase in fuel flow rate. The higher the flow, the higher the consumption, and the more fuel that is required to complete a race. With no refueling allowed in F1, it also means starting the race with a heavier fuel load, which would then affect performance. The thought of adapting a larger fuel tank in 2027 wasn’t a favorable one for many teams, given that it would involve drastic reworking of the chassis, or even a completely new one—bad news for those looking to carry over the same chassis from this year to the next. The best solution? Shorten race distance by knocking off a couple of laps where needed, among other less-drastic tweaks.

“The proposed changes are intended to address issues related to energy management and fuel energy flow characteristics and make qualifying more flat out, while not impacting the positive and exciting racing generated by the new regulations, said the FIA. “The governing body added that the package “includes targeted adjustments to internal combustion engine output, fuel energy flow and energy recovery system deployment, together with increased flexibility in energy management. Supporting measures relating to power unit supply conditions, race operations and the relevant financial regulations are also included.”

For starters, I think it’s worth applauding F1 and FIA’s effort to improve the current formula. Last month, The Drive brought you exclusive details of the V8 engines that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem will introduce in 2031—unless he can get it done in 2030—but that’s still far out. The proposed hybrid V8s would have an energy split of 80/20, so they represent a drastic departure from even these updated regulations.

Do you think the minor tweaks introduced over the next two years will really have an impact on the racing, or will their impact be minimal to the casual F1 fan? Are these tweaks good enough, or should they go back to the drawing board?

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com