This Folding Smartphone Is Supposed To Remind Us of a Porsche 911

Car companies will slap their logos on almost anything, from mugs to stuffed animals, to underwear, and sell it for triple the cost, even if it's barely different from the normal version of the item. This Porsche-branded folding smartphone is an interesting collaboration, though, because it looks drastically different than the normal one, and yet I still can't see how it's supposed to look like a Porsche 911.

The Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR is a collaboration between the Chinese electronics company Honor and the German sports car maker. It's based on Honor's Magic V2 folding smartphone and, according to Porsche, its design is supposed to represent the hood line of 911. I'm admittedly no student of design but I can't see that at all. It does come in Porsche's Agate Grey, though.

Porsche branding aside, Honor's Magic V2 boats a pretty impressive spec sheet. At just 9.9mm thick when closed, the RSR is said to be the thinnest folding smartphone on the market. When unfolded, its large OLED touchscreen is protected by what Honor calls an Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, which is said to measure a "7" on the Mohs hardness scale, the same as Quartz crystal.

On the back of the phone, its three-camera setup is made up of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 20-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Both front and rear cameras shoot 4k video, too. Making it all run smoothly is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and what Honor calls an Ultra-Thin Bionic Cooling System.

There are two caveats, though. One is that the Porsche Design version of this phone is only sold in Germany. The other is that it's currently sold out. So, even if you're in Germany, if you want one, you'll have to wait. It isn't cheap, either, as the standard Honor Magic V2 will set you back around $2,200, but the sort of Porsche owners who'd want one of these phones can likely afford one. Even if it doesn't actually resemble a 911's hood line.