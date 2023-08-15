These Rare ‘Twin Tire’ Wheels Can Make a Dually of Anything, and They’re For Sale

One of history's wackier aftermarket wheel and tire options was the JJD Twin Tire, which literally put two tires on each corner of your car. They didn't stick around long, but they're remembered fondly and are today a rare artifact of the 1980s and '90s. And right now, there's a complete set of them for sale out in Alabama.

As we outlined when we became aware of the JJD Twin Tire, they were conceived as a way to improve wet-weather grip without sacrificing traction in the dry. They worked too, and were also found to reduce tire consumption and allow driving on a flat tire. However, they were also heavier than single-tire setups, left users with minimal tire choice, and proved more laborious to service. Eventually, the company that made them was sold and went under, but Twin Tire wheels still sometimes pop up for sale—like the set on Facebook Marketplace in Baileyton, Alabama.

JJD Twin Tyres print ad from Australia, Unknown, via Grassroots Motorsports forums

For just $275, the seller will hand over a full set of four wheels (the last set we saw had only three). They're said to have the bolt pattern for a "small" Chevrolet, though period GM compact bolt patterns varied too widely to guess what the configuration is, exactly. It'd be wise to confirm fitment before buying, but you can be certain suitable tires are out there.

Catch is, the options are slim. Searching for the 125/90R16 size listed on the sidewall returns only one automotive-grade tire, the Continental sContact, which is sold as an emergency spare. Their load index is only 98, but having two at each corner would escalate that to the equivalent of 122, so they should support even heavy modern vehicles. There's still a problem though, as those tires have only an M speed rating, meaning they're only safe up to 81 mph. You might be able to sidestep that by buying 130/90-16 motorcycle tires, but their weaker sidewalls and curving tread pattern could compromise performance anyway.

But if you want something neat for a Radwood show car, these could be your ticket to a trophy. They're probably not half bad for autocross, either.