The Polestar 4 Starts at $56,300 and No, You Can’t Pay Extra for a Rear Window

Polestar just revealed U.S. pricing for its latest electric vehicle at the 2024 New York International Auto Show, the Polestar 4. Even without a rear window, the 4 officially starts at $56,300 including delivery, which paradoxically places it right between the Polestar 2 sedan and the more recently revealed Polestar 3 SUV in terms of pricing.

According to Polestar, the 4 is an "SUV Coupe," even if it looks more like a lifted sedan, similar to the brand's first all-electric car, the Polestar 2. However, it's more attractive than the 2, with a sharper front end, sleeker roofline, and unique surfacing along the sides. Something else that's odd considering Polestar's naming conventions: the Polestar 4 sits in between the Polestar 2 and the Polestar 3 in terms of size. You'd think the biggest one would have the highest number, but no.

Polestar

Included in that $56,300 starting price are 20-inch five-spoke wheels, a panoramic glass sunroof, 360-degree parking cameras, a power lift gate, and adaptive cruise control. The base powertrain is called the Long Range Single Motor, which is rear-wheel drive and makes 272 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque. Polestar claims a 0-60 mph time of 6.9 seconds and, with its 102 kWh battery pack, a range of up to 300 miles. Those specs remain the same for all Long Range Single Motor variants, regardless of trim level or package.

Bump up to the Long Range Dual Motor and you get all-wheel drive, 544 hp and 506 lb-ft of torque, and your 0-60 mph time drops to 3.7 seconds. However, range also drops, to 270 miles. Again, those specs remain the same regardless of package or trim. The optional Performance Pack actually doesn't increase straight line performance; instead, it brings 22-inch forged wheels, Brembo brakes with gold calipers, and performance tires. Interestingly, Polestar claims that range remains the same, even despite the larger wheels and grippier rubber. All Polestar 4 models get 200 kW DC fast charging.

Polestar

And if you're still wondering about the rear window situation, Polestar says deleting it allows for an "extended panoramic roof," as well as "a spacious passenger environment." Inevitably, a high-definition camera will fulfill the role formerly served by trusty old glass. Let's just hope it's free of software issues.

Overall, the Polestar 4 is a sharp looking car and probably the brand's best looking vehicle currently, even if it does have a puzzling rear end with no window. It's priced similarly to the BMW i4 but is significantly more expensive than the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Ioniq 6, and its own sibling, the Polestar 2, without having much of a range or performance advantage, if any at all. Maybe its good looks and sleek profile will be enough to justify its price to customers. The crossover will enter production in April, ahead of first deliveries in the fourth quarter of this year.