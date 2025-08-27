The Nissan GT-R Is Dead Again, for Now, With R35 Production Completed: TDS

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

TDS is tight, right, and light with the aim of bringing the latest automotive news from around the globe all in one place. Stories are summarized in a single sentence with a link for those looking to go deeper.

The first cup of coffee is gone here, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: After wrapping up two days on the road driving the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD I’m headed back home where the 2025 Chevrolet Suburban High Country awaits my return.

🪦 The R35 Nissan GT-R concluded its run after 18 years in production, making it old enough to graduate from high school, with production ceasing in Japan.

💰 Stellantis paid $190.6 million in penalties this year for not meeting U.S. fuel economy requirements.

🆕 Despite the plans to move to an electric future Mercedes-Benz is developing a new V8 engine.

👽 BMW’s going to shrink the size of its kidney grilles, but not the ones everyone is thinking, as it’ll be the grilles on its race car due to the drag on aerodynamics.

🔋 The fastest production EV in the world now hails from China and is the BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition, which hit 293.54 mph.

🤖 Stellantis reportedly shelved its Level 3 self-driving driver-assistance tech program due to cost and market viability concerns citing limited demand.

Have feedback on the formatting of TDS? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com