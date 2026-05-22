The New Dodge Charger SRT Has a Wing Straight Out of the Superbird Era and It Looks Ready to Fly

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Dodge is aware how the launch of the new Charger has been received—so much so that Dodge CEO Matt McLear told The Drive in April that it’s simply “way too early” to call it a dud or a success. Maybe.

But on Thursday, in Detroit, Michigan, immediately after the executive team laid out the automotive giant’s turnaround plan, The Drive was told that the Charger will be receiving a refresh. That sounds like an emergency undertaking because the entire Charger lineup’s not even out yet. We were also shown the Charger SRT, and boys and girls, it looks the part.

Electronics were all taken away and no photos were allowed, but here’s what I saw (no touching). It’s all kind of a blur; stick with me.

Two Chargers were shown. One was painted bright neon green while the other was a B5-like blue. The neon green Charger, which surely had to be the SRT variant, had amber LED daytime running lights. But unlike today’s Charger, the light strip didn’t span the entire front end, but just the sides at the bottom of the sunken headlights. The entire headlight area was smoked, giving a menacing look with the orange amber LED DRLs. A massive front splitter jutted out from the bottom of the front bumper and a huge hood scoop clearly sucked air in for what will presumably be a fire-breathing gas-powered engine.

The star of this car’s show? A huge rear wing that looked like something from the Richard Petty Superbird era. It came off the rear and flew up high with the pedestals on the sides of the rear end, not the center.

The front fenders of both the Chargers shown had vertical vents on them that were black. The SRT rode on wide wheels that appeared to be diamond-cut. Overall both cars looked like an evolution that gives today’s car more attitude and punch, but keeps the current overall design. I didn’t get a look inside either car or at the rear ends as we were shuffled along in less than a minute.

What’s powering the SRT is completely unclear aside from the fact it’s going to burn gasoline. We know that everyone has asked Dodge to shove the Hemi V8 into the new Charger. Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa told The Drive the reason Ram got the V8 back before Dodge was because 40% of truck buyers demand the option before even considering a truck brand. That implies the V8 will return to Dodge, and it’s hard to argue he meant the Durango. The V8 never left the Durango. The Hellcat-powered Durango never even died. Dodge CEO Matt McLear told The Drive in March that the automaker will “push the limits” of the Hurricane inline-six. What’s that now? Interesting.

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