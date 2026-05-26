The Audi CEO Just Told Us the V8 Isn’t Dead: Here’s Where It’s Going

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At least not for now and not for America.

Earlier in May, in Austria, just ahead of the 2027 RS5 launch during a media round table Audi CEO Gernot Dollner told The Drive, “I’m a big fan of [the] V8.”

Dollner continued, “It’s a perfect fit to the full-size SUVs, and whenever package-wise possible, there’s no restriction to have an engine like that.”

That comment Dollner made about package-wise isn’t necessarily about the V8 fitting under the hood. Different vehicles, both in terms of types and sizes, have to meet different types of emissions requirements and fuel economy standards in various markets. A three-row Audi Q7 or Q9 has to meet less stringent fuel economy and emissions targets than a smaller RS5.

Dollner made this point by saying, “In a different vehicle concept, for example, for the RS5, we clearly took the decision to have a V6 engine and add the extra power on the electric side.” The example was given because of the fact an RS5 needs to meet far tighter targets for both fuel economy and emissions than a larger vehicle. The RS6 Avant is a larger vehicle.

Dollner wouldn’t confirm which vehicles will necessarily get a V8 engine, but we’ve spotted the full-size three-row SQ9 undergoing testing. You can bet it’ll have a twin-turbo V8 under its hood. Today’s SQ7, which is nearly ready for its replacement, already has a twin-turbo V8 under its hood. And while we don’t have a confirmation of what’s under the hood of the upcoming RS6 Avant replacement, it’s hard to imagine its electrified powertrain isn’t holding a V8 under its hood.

Dollner noted the name of the game is “not only a question of the number of cylinders, it’s the overall layout and architecture of the car. And that’s where we have to find for every segment the right answer.”

But America has less stringent fuel economy and emissions targets. Whether other markets, like Europe, continue to get non-electrified V8s, such as the SQ9 or SQ7, is unclear. Dollner wouldn’t comment on future product.

But one thing is clear: With Audi’s latest CEO the V8 isn’t going anywhere anytime soon if he can help it.

Got a tip about future product? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com