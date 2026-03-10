Tariffs Have Ruined VW’s Growth Plan for the US: TDS

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.
Here you’ll find the top automotive industry headlines from around the world, summarized in a sentence or two with links to follow more deeply, if you wish. I’m biased, but I reckon it’s a great way to start the day, especially with a hot, caffeinated beverage in your hand. Let’s go!
🚘 What I’m (still) driving: Today is my final day with the Subaru Ascent I’ve had for nearly a week now. I think I’ll miss it, and especially its 3.5-millimeter aux jack.
📈 Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume says that the company’s longstanding aim of garnering 10% of the U.S. market has “moved further into the future” due to geopolitical headwinds, per Automotive News. The manufacturer currently sits at 4% share in the country.
💵 Porsche has introduced a new Cayenne S Electric grade, slotting between the base model and Turbo, for $128,650. It’ll offer 536 horsepower and the same 113-kWh battery as the other trims.
💸 The 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC will start at $108,485, and the Track Pack at $144,985, Car and Driver reports.
🔧 NHTSA’s Office of Defect Investigations has received 48 complaints from Acura TLX and MDX owners that the cars’ all-wheel-drive systems could suddenly fail to work as intended, reverting to front-wheel drive; the department is looking into the matter, per Autoblog.
📖 Chrysler has officially opened orders for the 2027 Pacifica minivan, with its sharper, facelifted front end.
⛽ Alpine has developed the platform for its next-generation A110 sports car to support an internal-combustion engine after all, Autocar reports. This is an important development because the brand had been committed to keeping the A110 electric-only up until now, and it opens the door to a potential gas-powered version.
👔 Modular electric truck startup Slate has hired ex-Amazon exec Peter Faricy as its new CEO, Newsweek reports.
