Tariffs Have Ruined VW’s Growth Plan for the US: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Here you’ll find the top automotive industry headlines from around the world, summarized in a sentence or two with links to follow more deeply, if you wish. I’m biased, but I reckon it’s a great way to start the day, especially with a hot, caffeinated beverage in your hand. Let’s go!

🚘 What I’m (still) driving: Today is my final day with the Subaru Ascent I’ve had for nearly a week now. I think I’ll miss it, and especially its 3.5-millimeter aux jack.

📈 Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume says that the company’s longstanding aim of garnering 10% of the U.S. market has “moved further into the future” due to geopolitical headwinds, per Automotive News. The manufacturer currently sits at 4% share in the country.

💵 Porsche has introduced a new Cayenne S Electric grade, slotting between the base model and Turbo, for $128,650. It’ll offer 536 horsepower and the same 113-kWh battery as the other trims.

💸 The 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC will start at $108,485, and the Track Pack at $144,985, Car and Driver reports.

🔧 NHTSA’s Office of Defect Investigations has received 48 complaints from Acura TLX and MDX owners that the cars’ all-wheel-drive systems could suddenly fail to work as intended, reverting to front-wheel drive; the department is looking into the matter, per Autoblog.

📖 Chrysler has officially opened orders for the 2027 Pacifica minivan, with its sharper, facelifted front end.

⛽ Alpine has developed the platform for its next-generation A110 sports car to support an internal-combustion engine after all, Autocar reports. This is an important development because the brand had been committed to keeping the A110 electric-only up until now, and it opens the door to a potential gas-powered version.

👔 Modular electric truck startup Slate has hired ex-Amazon exec Peter Faricy as its new CEO, Newsweek reports.

Got a tip or feedback? Reach out to tips@thedrive.com