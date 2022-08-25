SiriusXM Can Help Cops Locate Your Car

Here's one more potential tracking device you might not have thought about: SiriusXM. Police in Rye Brook, New York, credit the satellite radio provider for leading them to an Infiniti QX60 crossover that was reported as stolen, Patch reports. Yes, SiriusXM, the company that lets Garth Brooks play whatever he wants to all over a channel. That one.

Rye Brook police told Patch that SiriusXM notified them about the Infiniti QX60 at about 2 a.m. on Sunday. The car had been stolen from Stamford, New York, on Saturday, and it was then stopped on Holly Lane in Rye Brook. Three suspects, all 21-year-olds from Queens, were inside the car and subsequently arrested. All three suspects were charged with felony possession of stolen property.

Not every car with SiriusXM has this tracking capability—only those with SiriusXM Guardian and/or UConnect Access services enabled. These are beefed up connected-car services SiriusXM offers that act less like a simple radio service and more like an OnStar suite, to name-check one of its rivals here. UConnect is Stellantis' infotainment system, so many newer Dodge, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Ram, Fiat and Jeep models are capable of pinpointing your stolen ride's location to police if you have that service enabled.

Yet depending on your relationship to data privacy, the idea that a company can share your car's location data with police may feel like an extra layer of protection, or it may sound like a bridge too far. That's an even bigger concern in 2022, where a patchwork of wildly different state laws has resulted in people crossing state lines just to access forms of healthcare that are banned or severely restricted in their home states. Legally speaking, user privacy protections are woefully thin, as nothing currently blocks warrantless vehicle surveillance and, well, the data's right there on a connected car.

The Drive reached out to SiriusXM to inquire about the extent to which these trackers can be disabled if you'd rather not use them, but has not received a response at the time of this writing. Different plans of UConnect Access offer different services, and not all of them include Stolen Vehicle Assistance or a Vehicle Finder. Yet when you're unsure about data privacy, an unconnected car is always the safest bet.