Viziblezone Wants Cars to Spot Pedestrians By Tracking Their Smartphones

Even as it works to get past unprecedented current challenges, the global automotive industry is still undertaking the most difficult transformation it has ever faced: developing cars that can drive themselves. But making autonomous vehicles operate merely as well as a human driver, as difficult a task as that would be already, won't suffice.

They'll have to drive better, more reliably, more predictably, more efficiently, and above all, more safely than a human driver ever could. And that starts with the ability to “see” better than the as-yet unsurpassed combination of the organic human eye and brain.

Fortunately, some of the best minds are working on it. And one of the most intriguing projects I’ve come across yet is Viziblezone. The Israeli startup is taking an innovative approach to the challenge of pedestrian detection, a crucial piece to the autonomous-vehicle puzzle that will need to be solved if self-driving cars are to become a reality and share roadways with human beings. At the same time, Viziblezone's smartphone-based solution plunges headfirst into one of the most controversial privacy debates in all of tech: location tracking.

Next-Level Pedestrian Detection

Existing pedestrian-detection systems typically rely on line-of-sight technologies like cameras, radar, sonar, and lidar to “see” pedestrians and other road users. They detect, identify and process their presence, proximity, and trajectory in what essentially boils down to an artificial facsimile of how human drivers look out for potential hazards and obstacles. And some of them can work impressively well, like those on the latest Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Nissan Maxima, Subaru Outback and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

They all have their limits, though, like when a pedestrian or cyclist is on the other side of a larger object (like a parked car or truck) or in poor visibility conditions (like at nighttime or under heavy precipitation) that a human likely wouldn't be able to see.

The solution being developed by Viziblezone, however, can. So say the people behind the initiative. And the kicker is that it doesn't require any new hardware to do it—just your phone.

Viziblezone's technology essentially aims to turn smartphones into beacons, transmitting the location of pedestrians directly to nearby vehicles and alerting their drivers if someone they can't necessarily even see is, for example, about to step out onto the road and into the vehicle's path.

Straight out of Silicon Wadi

The recently launched startup is one of hundreds of firms in Israel working on new mobility technologies, including dozens specializing in autonomous-vehicle solutions and advanced driver-assistance systems. Though the country has no domestic automotive industry to speak of, it has quickly developed into a veritable mecca (with apologies to its southeastern neighbor down the Red Sea coast) for emerging smart-mobility tech.

Google cast a spotlight on what's become known as the “Silicon Wadi” (using an Arabic term for “valley”) when it bought crowdsourcing navigation startup Waze (based in Ra'anana, just north of Tel Aviv) in 2013 for nearly $1 billion, and subsequently integrated many of Waze's advancements into its own Google Maps system. Intel went even further when it acquired Mobileye in 2017 for a landmark sum of over $15 billion, and transformed the Jerusalem-based firm into its global hub for autonomous-vehicle and advanced driver-assistance system development.

More than a dozen of the world's largest automakers—including Ford, Honda, and Volkswagen to name just a few—have set up R&D centers and tech-accelerator programs in the Eastern Mediterranean enclave in recent years to give them more direct access to local talent and their innovations.

I caught up with Viziblezone's co-founder and COO Shmulik Barel at this year's OurCrowd Summit for tech investors in Jerusalem, where he gave me the inside scoop on how his company's technology works. The company was founded just a year ago, but it's already completed a first round of seed funding with $1.2 million from investors like Motorola Solutions and Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries through OurCrowd's incubator program.

Thinking Outside the Four-Wheeled Box

The system uses the wifi antennae on your phone to transmit a signal that can be picked up by other devices running Viziblezone’s system as far as 180 meters (590 feet) away—almost a full block in most American cities. It's also programmed to identify whether the user is driving a car, walking on foot, riding a bicycle, or using an electric scooter, and adapt accordingly.

“One of the most exciting features” of the technology, Barel told me, “is that you can detect pedestrians behind obstacles when there is no line of sight, because we are not based on visual technology. We are [using] RF technology, and the bandwidth we are operating at allows us to bypass obstacles.”

After showing the shocking footage from the now-infamous fatal autonomous Uber crash in Arizona two years ago, Barel showed this brief video demonstration below of Viziblezone's technology in use. He challenged the audience to spot the pedestrian before the system did. Not a single hand went up from the standing-room-only crowd of some 300 conference participants.