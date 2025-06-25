‘Sadair’s Spear’ Is the Most Extreme Koenigsegg Jesko Yet

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Koenigsegg took to the internet to share its new masterpiece Wednesday morning. Privately unveiled to an audience of eager repeat buyers, the new Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear is a juiced-up, lighter-weight Jesko built with an eye toward track day dominance. Is there really anyplace to properly use a 1,600-horsepower hypercar that isn’t a race track? Don’t answer that—especially if you’re going to say “Mexico.”

But to Koenigsegg’s point, the Sadair’s Spear does appear to be dialed in for even quicker lap times than your run-of-the-mill (LOL) Koenigsegg. It’s named for the horse Jesko von Koenigsegg (company founder Christian‘s father) last competed on as a jockey.

Packing completely revised front and rear aero packages, an elongated body designed to improve high-speed stability (and efficiency too, allegedly), wider tires, upgraded brakes and a higher-capacity cooling system, the Sadair’s Spear certainly reads like a weekend warrior’s dream ride. It can even be equipped with six-point harnesses from the factory. Don’t worry, you get the fancy race buckets whether you opt for the additional restraints or not.

The new “double-blade” active rear wing is meant to increase downforce, and was designed to work in concert with the revised rear body (the source of that extra length mentioned above) to keep the rear planted. Up front, Koenigsegg reworked the Jesko’s canards, added a Gurney flap and re-arranged the other hood vents to better channel air both into and around the Sadair’s Spear. While they were at it, they also redesigned the intake plumbing, finding another 20 horsepower in the process (25 if you’re using E85, Koenigsegg says). No details on the upgraded cooling system were provided, but Koenigsegg credited it in part for allowing the slight boost to power output.

On the handling front, Koenigsegg specifically called out the Sadair’s Spear’s wider tires, which are wrapped around a unique set of seven-spoke “Aircore” turbine-blade wheels. If you look closely, you’ll note that they’re not only directional, but unique to each corner. The suspension is also bespoke, per Koenigsegg, featuring lightweight springs and Triplex dampers. The dimensions of the brakes appear to match those of a standard Jesko, but Koenigsegg notes that the rotors are the product of a multi-layer carbon-ceramic process and that the pad compound was upgraded.

Inside, the Sadair’s Spear gets a unique look, right down to the aforementioned racing seats (and optional restraint upgrades). There’s carbon fiber aplenty, of course, and in combination with all of the improvements to the Jesko’s chassis and body, Koenigsegg says the Sadair’s Spear is about 75 pounds (35 kg) lighter than the base car. Its first shake-down lap at Sweden’s GotlandRing race track shaved more than a second off the Jesko Attack’s best time.

Want one? Well, if you’re reading this, it’s too late. All 30 are already spoken for, so you’ll have to keep an eye on the secondary market. Koenigsegg didn’t even bother suggesting a price, which I’m sure would make mortal eyes water.

