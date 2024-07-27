Rivian Drops Standard Physical Key Fob, Now It’s a Paid Accessory

Some people like things physical. You know, like climate control buttons and audio knobs. Volkswagen gets it, which is why they brought the touchy-feely-ness back into their cabins. Rivian, on the other hand, has removed a touchpoint and did so without telling owners. Anyone who recently bought a second-generation Rivian R1 vehicle learned post-purchase that key fobs were no longer provided as standard equipment.

One new R1S owner found out via text and shared their frustration on Reddit, because where else? Not only are they flustered that they can’t even purchase the accessory key fob until a “later date,” but they also raise the question of cost. How much does Rivian actually profit by not providing keys? And as a manufacturer of EVs touted for their off-road, off-the-grid capabilities, why take away something that would be useful when in BFE?

As Reddit sub-groups and the Rivian forum, Rivianist, point out, the proprietary mobile app and associated KeyCard are only useful when cell service is available. Even then, if a smartphone goes dead, so go your chances of accessing your Rivian.

There’s also a security factor when handing off your vehicle to a valet, service shop, acquaintance-not-friend, etc. But also when you self-park. There have been more than a few incidents of Tesla owners accidentally unlocking the wrong car or having their vehicles purposely stolen.

Let’s not forget the general annoyance of having to dig your phone out of a pocket or bag if your hands are already full. Keyless entry isn’t exactly convenient in this regard.

Not that key fobs are without fault, either. Some Redditors experienced depleted batteries within a month, while others posted that their Rivian fobs have lasted for years. It’s not just hit-or-miss with the battery life but also proximity when locking and unlocking their vehicles. According to Rivianist, the automaker may already be working on a next-gen key fob based on owner complaints.

Why can’t we just leave things alone? Do we need Capitol Hill to get involved again, like its attempt to save AM radio? Although it’s nice of Rivian to still offer a key fob as an option, why charge for it? And why the “later date” wait? It’s not a Burger King Whopper that’s made to order. There’s probably a dusty bin in someone’s office full of generic, interchangeable key fobs at this very moment. The batteries might be dead, but that should be an easy fix for Rivian owners jonesing for that physical touch.