Our National Mazda Miata Delivery Nightmare Is Over… Or Is It?

If you were putting off the purchase of a 2025 Mazda Miata because you simply couldn’t find one, your wait is over. The issue that compelled Mazda to hold its new MX-5s in port has been resolved, at least in the sense that the cars are now being delivered to dealers. But there’s a catch: not all of them have actually been fixed.

Mazda confirmed in April that it was holding a number of 2025 Miatas at the port due to a potential problem with a stability control module. The company said it intended to release the remaining vehicles by summer, and judging by what we’re seeing in various online Miata communities, Mazda shipped the lingering units to their intended dealerships in June.

“All impacted vehicles have been released from ports,” the company said in an official statement. “Customers with vehicles whose VINs are in the impacted range will be contacted to have their vehicles repaired free of charge.”

What Mazda didn’t comment on was the fact that even its dealerships expected the defective modules to be replaced before the cars were released. Customers whose cars arrived ahead of the replacement modules found them accompanied by paperwork saying they could not be delivered until the recalled module was replaced.

The good news is that the replacement parts are now in ready supply, and the delays appear to be measured in days or weeks, at most. We’ve found no reports of any customers whose cars have been stuck in service department limbo.

On balance, it’s good news for owners who have waited months for deliveries. Some were lucky enough that their dealerships already had the parts on hand when their cars arrived, expediting the process; others had to wait days or weeks longer for replacement parts.

Based on the dwindling activity in these threads, it appears that all is returning to normal in Miata land.

Is your 2025 Miata still stuck in limbo? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com!