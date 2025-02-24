Mazda Settles Lawsuit, Lawyers Get $1.9M While Plaintiffs Split $11,500 and a Sandwich

Big win for lawyers today, and a much smaller win for Mazda owners who were involved in a class-action lawsuit regarding faulty infotainment systems. According to CarComplaints, it was a rather small case, with just four plaintiffs whose infotainment systems would lag, reboot, and completely shut down while driving. Now that Mazda has settled the matter, those four plaintiffs have received a combined $11,500, while the lawyers representing them got a whopping $1.9 million. Apparently, I picked the wrong line of work.

The issues customers were facing came from Mazda’s Connect infotainment system, which began in the Mazda 3 in 2014, spanned all of its models, and continued until 2023 in the MX-5 Miata. According to the plaintiffs, the system would fail entirely while driving, leaving them with no navigation, phone connectivity, or backup camera. Allegedly, the issues were caused by the SD Card-based nav system forcing the software into an endless reboot cycle, rendering it useless. Frustrating at best and downright dangerous at worst, depending on the circumstances.

Mazda issued technical service bulletins and alerts about the problem as well as an extended warranty on the infotainment system in 2019. However, the plaintiffs alleged in the suit that the warranty was useless, as Mazda was purportedly replacing bad units with others that were equally defective. Despite settling the lawsuit, Mazda denies that it engaged in this practice.

The main plaintiff, Catherine Duffy, bought a 2018 Mazda 3 in October 2018 and started experiencing issues within just a few months. By 2020, the infotainment system didn’t work at all. When she took it to the dealer in September 2020, she was told she had to shell out $50 for a replacement, as her car was out of warranty. That unit was broken, too.

Chris Tsui

Duffy received $4,000 in the settlement, while the other three plaintiffs—Matthew Edlin, Lawrence Mulcahy, and Paula Hall—all got $2,500 a piece. Any Mazda customers who paid out of pocket to have their infotainment systems replaced or repaired can file a claim and get up to a $1,750 reimbursement. But that’s chump change compared to the lawyers, who are getting big fat paydays, as usual with class action cases like these. The people who actually dealt with these issues on their brand-new cars get scraps, while the folks who already drive Porsches to the office get to place a deposit on another.

