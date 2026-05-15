Minivan to the Rescue: Beached Cybertruck Extracted by a Rental-Spec Sienna

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Good morning, and happy Friday. It’s a beautiful morning to watch a Toyota Sienna help a stuck Tesla Cybertruck out of some beach sand, isn’t it? No need to answer; I’m sure you’ve already clicked the “Play” button.

The clip was uploaded to YouTube by somebody calling themselves “Bob.” It cites a Reddit post as the source, but it appears as though the Bluesky update embedded below hosts the original video. Unfortunately, neither gives us much context. The Tesla has California plates, the Sienna is stark white, and we find ourselves on a beach. If I were a betting man (which I’m not, so don’t take this to Polymarket), I’d lay money on one (or both) of the cars involved here being rentals.

It’s a (mercifully) brief video and it appears to be real; if not, it’s certainly convincing. When the clip starts, the Sienna is just pulling the tow strap taut. At some point before filming began, somebody (presumably the Cybertruck operators) had already tried to improve the beached pickup’s traction using what appears to be some discarded fence posts. Obviously, that didn’t work.

Let’s get something out of the way real quick: this whole recovery “operation” is a hot, dangerous mess. Having that many soft bodies in close proximity to a driver rocking a 6,600-pound EV is just begging for a crushed leg (or worse). The crowd is also fortunate that the Cybertruck’s tires didn’t get ahold of that fence post. That much torque could have easily turned it into a 50-pound missile.

In the space of 36 seconds, we not only see the recovery happen, but gain a clear understanding of why it was necessary in the first place. Credit where credit is due: the Sienna driver nails her part of this thing, gently throttling the Cybertruck out in seconds. The Tesla driver’s sawing motions were likely doing more harm than good during the extraction. Once the Sienna had it moving, kicking sand from beneath the wheels was just making its job harder—not that it seemed to faze the woman behind the helm of the minivan.

Next time, let her drive the Tesla.

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