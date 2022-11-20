Mercedes Makes Better Performance a $1,200 Subscription in Its EVs

Mercedes is now taking subscription fees to an entirely new, maddening level. For new Mercedes EQ electric models, customers will have to pay a $1,200 (plus tax) yearly subscription to unlock the full performance potential of their cars.

If you head to Mercedes' online store, you will find an "Acceleration Increase" subscription service for all EQ models. According to Mercedes, the yearly fee increases the maximum horsepower and torque of the car, while also increasing overall performance. Acceleration from 0-60 mph is said to improve by 0.8-1.0 seconds and the overall characteristics of the electric motors are supposed to change as well. The extra performance is unlocked by selecting the Dynamic drive mode.

These are the models the acceleration subscription is available on and what sort of power gains they get:

Mercedes-EQ EQE 350 4MATIC (from 288 horsepower to 349 horsepower/0-60 mph from 6.0 to 5.1 seconds)

Mercedes-EQ EQE SUV 350 4MATIC (from 288 horsepower to 349 horsepower/0-60 mph from 6.2 to 5.2 seconds)

Mercedes-EQ EQS 450 4MATIC (from 355 horsepower to 443 horsepower/0-60 mph from 5.3 to 4.5 seconds)

Mercedes-EQ EQS SUV 4MATIC (from 355 horsepower to 443 horsepower/0-60 mph from 5.8 to 4.9 seconds)

This news comes a few months after BMW faced backlash for offering subscriptions for certain options, such as heated seats. BMW North America faced so much public criticism that it even released a statement defending the subscription option.

Subscription fees are sort of understandable for certain cloud-based options, as those options require consistent monthly operating costs. However, the extra power and performance this option provides is something the car is already capable of. What's unclear is how popular these sorts of subscription options will be. Will customers really pay the equivalent of an extra monthly payment every year just to shave one second off their 0-60 time? Who knows, maybe Mercedes proves doubters wrong and EQ customers gladly pay up for the extra performance but these sorts of subscription services just feel like gross and dishonest ways for brands to squeeze even more money out of their customers.