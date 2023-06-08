Here’s Your Spotter Guide for the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans

Watching auto racing on TV—and even in person—can be a daunting task if you're not a loyal follower. Most series outside of Formula 1 see cars constantly change themes and even drivers, making it hard to follow. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is especially tough for multiple reasons. One, more than 60 cars are competing in 2023. Two, a lot of them are one-offs. Three, even the cars that race the full WEC season wear new liveries for Le Mans, so they can look completely different.

Well, fear no more, because here's your comprehensive spotter guide to the 2023 Le Mans 24. Courtesy of the World Endurance Championship, this guide features every car that'll compete in this weekend's race, every driver, and the little car pictures even show their special Le Mans liveries. Heck, it even lists the Instagram handle for each racing team. (Funny thing: the cars aren't shown to scale, because the Hendrick Motorsports' Chevy Camaro ZL1 looks way smaller than the Porsche 911 RSR above it.)

The iconic endurance race celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, and there will be plenty of hot storylines to follow. It's the first year of the Hypercar class, which is enjoying some great competition. It also sees the return of Cadillac to global endurance racing, bringing some heat to the Euro powerhouses of Porsche, Ferrari, and Peugeot. Of course, all of those teams will attempt to dethrone Toyota this year.

Also, it'll be the last year of the factory Chevrolet Corvette racing effort. This unexpected move was announced Wednesday, marking the final time a factory-backed, yellow 'Vette roars around the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Whichever team or driver you're following, it's surely going to be an exciting race. This spotter guide should make it easier to follow. You can download it here. Also, keep your eyes peeled, as The Drive will have boots on the ground bringing you the latest here and on Instagram.