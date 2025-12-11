Here’s Why You Can’t Rev the New Honda Prelude

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the Honda Prelude‘s revival, you may be surprised to learn that when the hybrid sports coupe is parked, it can’t be revved. The two-motor hybrid system that powers it is a unique setup; it has no transmission, for example, and the car’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine only works as a gas generator at lower speeds. But that doesn’t explain why, if you step on the accelerator pedal in park, nothing happens.

We wanted to know if that was down to an engineering limitation or a deliberate choice by Honda, so we reached out to the automaker. This is what they told us:

“All Honda’s hybrid models, including the Prelude, are designed not to rev while idling,” a company representative said. “This is a software feature, and it reflects Honda’s commitment to delivering a clean, fuel-efficient hybrid lineup.”

Honda

So there you have it. There is no technical reason why the Prelude can’t be revved when stationary, which makes sense. After all, when you put your foot on the gas at lower speeds, you’re revving an engine, albeit one that’s not coupled to the wheels in that moment. The Prelude also uses synthesized engine sounds in the cabin, and, as Honda has prominently publicized, fake shifts. As “clean” as the sports coupe is, it’s still trying to convey the sounds and sensations of a traditional driving experience.

Now, this may be a controversial opinion, but I don’t actually think this matters that much. Let’s be honest: The folks who buy a new Prelude, rather than, say, a Civic Si or Hyundai Elantra N or what have you, are not chasing a lean, mean sport compact. The hybrid system would be part of the appeal for them, not to mention the fuel efficiency it provides. I don’t think a lack of revving ability is at odds with Honda’s target clientele in that respect. But what do you think? Let me know in the comments.

Got a tip? Hit us up at tips@thedrive.com