Enthusiasts are about to be confused because a new sports coupe from Honda is quieter than the automaker’s next-gen hybrid sedan.

In Tochigi, Japan last week at Honda’s R&D center I had the opportunity to briefly drive both the 2026 Honda Prelude and a prototype of the next-generation Honda Civic Hybrid. There was a lot to take in, but one thing I quickly noted was the fact that the Prelude is nearly silent when it drives by at full title while the next Honda Civic Hybrid sounds almost similar to today’s Civic Si. What? Turns out I’m not crazy (at least on this topic) and it’s on purpose.

Development manager of the midsize hybrid program Ito Koji told The Drive, “the Prelude is based on the glider concept.” We had been told about this concept all morning, which is meant to translate to a car that delivers the joy of driving and be fun behind the wheel while also being sustainable. In short, the new Prelude is meant to evoke the “uplifting sensation of gliding through the air,” according to Prelude engineers.

Koji said in comparison to the Prelude I drove the next-gen hybrid was a “prototype based on Civic and the sound intent is louder [referring to Prelude].” This was done to “showcase spectrum,” according to the engineer.

“We adapted race engine technology into this,” Koji said. The engineer didn’t elaborate what kind of race technology is being put into this engine for the hybrid.

A next-generation Honda Civic Hybrid prototype Honda

Koji noted that competitors hybrids run their powertrain at a more constant rate while Honda’s using a race engine concept for “a wider band of performance.” While early, first indications are positive Koji’s team has delivered on this concept in the next-gen Civic Prototype I drove.

Inside the cabin at full title both the Prelude and the next-gen Civic Hybrid prototype sounded similar. The latter actually sounds almost like what I expect a Civic Si to sound like, if it had an automatic transmission. The natural noises from the powertrain are amplified and then piped into the cabin via the speakers. What’s taken place beyond that is Honda purposely tuning the Civic Hybrid prototype to be louder from the outside and the Prelude to be quiet for those it passes.

You might not hear or notice the Prelude passing you on the road, but if a next-gen Civic Hybrid is being driven a full title it’ll be heard.

Honda provided The Drive with travel, accommodations, and access to the vehicles for the purpose of writing this story.