Hands-Free Driving Aids Top List of Most Wanted New Car Features: Study

Automakers continue to go all-in on advanced driver assistance systems. The question is: Do people actually want them? A recent study from research firm AutoPacific confirms that, yup, features like hands-off highway driving aids are the most desired among surveyed folks who intend to buy a new vehicle soon.

Those systems, which include GM’s Super Cruise and Ford’s BlueCruise, are on the “want” list for 43% of people who plan to buy a vehicle in the next three years. In 2024, automated driving features ranked far lower, with just over 20% of those surveyed seeking out hands-free driving. And just to be clear, these people specifically want systems where driver attention is still required; totally autonomous cars are further down the list, with a still-impressive 38% of people wanting a car with no steering wheel.

AutoPacific

This jump in popularity correlates with an increase in trust of automated driving features. Sixty percent of people said they would feel comfortable with their cars handling certain driving tasks, like staying in their lane or parallel parking, while 56% trust their cars’ safety systems to prevent accidents on their own. Notably, 48% say they want their vehicle to drive itself so they can do something else, like read, or watch movies, or knit, or scroll some more.

Now, this is where I interject to say that AutoPacific is not just surveying enthusiasts. People who actually enjoy driving are a lot less likely to say they’d rather trawl Pinterest than handle the steering wheel. But this seems to be reflective of the greater general population.

Caleb Jacobs

Having tested Ford’s BlueCruise 1.4 suite in the 2025 Expedition just a few months back, I have to say that it was genuinely impressive. It made the drive between Louisville, Kentucky, and Columbus, Indiana, a breeze as it handled nearly everything on its own. Lane changes were hands-free, it didn’t wander around in its lane, and aside from yelling at me to pay attention to the road when I was locked in on the highway ahead, it was largely glitch-free.

I can understand why people want it, for sure. It makes the mundane daily drive a lot less repetitive. I just don’t trust people to use it responsibly, as drivers have been trying to game these systems—and, in some cases, succeeding—since they first hit the road. Fortunately, Ford and GM’s systems seem pretty foolproof in that regard.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com