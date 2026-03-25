Half-Priced Chronos: Bulletproof Citizen Eco-Drive Watches Are Over 50% Off at Amazon

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Citizen occupies a sweet spot we love: Japanese over-engineering meets “don’t-mind-scratching-it” pricing. It makes the kind of high-spec, solar-powered gear that looks just as good in an office as it does hanging out the window of an old truck. But when there’s a sale this aggressive, Citizen watches go from “nice buy” to “you’d be nuts not to look!”

Citizen is running absolutely unbelievable discounts right now during Amazon’s Spring Sale; you can pick up an $875 watch for about $400. Or spend even less and still get a nice timepiece.

61% Off: Citizen Axiom ($262.62, was $675) See It

53% Off: Citizen PCAT ($409.80, was $875) See It

44% Off: Citizen Avion ($221.24, was $395) See It

50% Off: Citizen Corso ($212, was $425) See It

52% Off: Citizen Sport Casual ($168, was $350) See It

15% Off: Citizen Nighthawk ($236.46, was $278.55)

Shop more Citizen watch deals to see even more steals on timepieces.