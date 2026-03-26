Get a $1,250 Gift Card if You Buy an Actual Car From Amazon

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Amazon is discounting all kinds of stuff right now for its Big Spring Sale (check out our Deals page for the best buys). Incredibly, that deal blitz also applies to actual cars. Yes, you can buy a real whole car from Amazon.com. The online retailer is currently offering a $1,250 gift card to Amazon Prime members who complete a car transaction through Amazon Autos.

Amazon Autos looks a lot more advanced than it did the first time I saw it. You can now shop new Hyundais, Kias, Subarus, and Mazdas through its “partners” portal, and there’s a surprisingly diverse inventory of certified pre-owned and used stuff on the platform, too. I found a Corvette convertible in a nice color combo.

This $1,250 gift card deal, sadly, would not apply to that Stingray, though. The terms and conditions are as follows:

You have to be an Amazon Prime member (though presumably you could just sign up right now)

Begin a purchase on any new car at Amazon Autos (used cars don’t count)

car at Amazon Autos (used cars don’t count) Finish checkout and submit your order at Amazon Autos by March 31, 2026

Schedule a pickup appointment through Amazon Autos. You will still need to sign the required documents from the dealer

Pick up your car from the dealer by April 3, 2026

Want to see the cars and prices on Amazon? Shop the list!

If you meet all those qualis, Amazon says that within two weeks after you pick up the vehicle from the dealership, you get an email from Amazon with an Amazon.com gift card loaded up with a $1,250 credit. The promotion is running now through the end of March, which is coming right up (sorry—I would have shared this earlier if I’d seen it sooner).

It’s not really that “Amazon is selling cars,” it’s just that the retailer has created a platform for you to interact with dealers through. As the site explains: “Amazon Autos aims for competitive, no-haggle pricing that allows you to get a fair deal from the comfort of home. While we don’t offer price negotiation or price matching, we strive for transparent pricing information so you are able to make informed car-buying choices.”

“No-haggle pricing” as a feature, not a bug, always cracks me up. The price something is listed at is always a no-haggle price—if you’re ready to pay the asking price, you don’t need to haggle. But anyway, having another option for car buying isn’t a bad thing. Just understand that buying through Amazon doesn’t completely insulate you from car-dealer shenanigans; be on the lookout for documentation fees and convenience fees, and whatnot, as you get close to pulling the trigger.

But if you were in the market for a new Hyundai (I love the Palisade XRT PRO), this is worth investigating before you finalize the paperwork.