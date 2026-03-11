Save $20 and Get a Free Oil Filter When You Buy an Oil Change Bundle From Advance Auto Parts

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Every gas-burning car needs oil changes. Luckily, it’s a very easy process on most vehicles, and right now it’s cheap, too. Head to Advance Auto Parts and grab one of its oil-change bundles to get a great deal on high-quality synthetic motor oil with a free filter.

Advance’s website makes creating a bundle specifically for your car incredibly easy. Just open the sale page, put in your car’s year-make-model-trim, and the site will spit back weight recommendations from Castrol, Mobil, Pennzoil, Vavoline, and Fram. You can then get a Standard, Premium, or Extended Performance filter from CarQuest (Advance’s house brand).

Annoyingly, Advance does not include a fresh drain plug crush washer in its bundles—don’t leave the auto parts store without one. You can look up the exact part you need from your computer (just Google it) or have the person behind the counter at Advance look it up for you while you’re picking up your filter. That’s the little gasket that goes between the drain plug and the oil pan—you need a new one every time you change your oil to prevent leaks (they’re like $2).

You can also find funnels, shop towels (46% off!), and a waste-oil collection container at Advance to complete the job. It stocks jacks (10% off), and jack stands (50% off!), too, if you’re setting out to make this oil change your first bit of DIY maintenance (or if you just need more tools).

Once you’ve collected the old oil in a big vessel, you can either pour it back into the now-empty bottles you just bought and return them to the store for free disposal, or just bring the whole catch-can. Many auto parts places will pour the contents into their giant waste-oil repositories, then give you back your bucket.

In most states, any store that sells motor oil must also accept waste oil. So there’s no excuse to pour it down your kitchen sink drain or in your backyard.

Got other car projects to tackle now that the road salt’s getting washed away? No matter what you’re buying, Advance Auto Parts is doing 15% off orders over $35 and 20% off orders over $100 with the discount code “MARCH” at checkout.