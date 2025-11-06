Ford’s New Dealership Design Is Part Hotel Lobby, Part Apple Store

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

As the auto industry looks to reinvent itself in the world of autonomous mobility (whatever that means), car makers are likewise exploring new ways of attracting customers into dealerships. Just recently, Subaru rolled out plans to go full L.L. Bean, which makes perfect sense for the outdoorsy crowd. Ford, meanwhile, is aiming for something a bit less lifestyle and a bit more Silicon Valley.

Ford would probably be happy if I likened their design to that of a certain tech brand starting with the letter “A,” but what we’re getting here is more “Please enjoy your stay” than “Right this way to the Geniuses.” Ford is reinforcing that notion with the first of four core principles defining the new retail experience: “Hospitality First.”

The new showroom design is split between traditional office (“purchase room”) space and what Ford is calling “hospitality spaces,” or open conference-center-style rooms that can accommodate interactive displays, leisure areas or collaboration spaces. Even dealerships have meetings, right?

It does look nice, I’ll admit—and as it turns out, I’ve already seen it in person. Ford is just now officially unveiling the look it calls “Ford Signature 2.0,” but Ford already has a functional demo (including an oversized refreshment bar) in place at its Experience Center in Dearborn, which I visited earlier this year, and the hotel/conference center vibe hit just the note Ford says it’s aiming for.

Ford will open ten of these “2.0” stores by the end of 2025 and hopes to bring another 110 stores online worldwide by the end of 2026.

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com.