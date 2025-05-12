Ford Actually Got the Patent To Turn Cars Into Roving Surround Sound System

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Autonomous technology is often marketed as a way to reduce accidents, make long-haul trucking more convenient, and generate more cash for ride-hailing companies. However, Ford‘s engineering team sees a cooler way of putting self-driving cars to good use. In 2023, we uncovered that the Blue Oval had filed application US2023/0121724 A1 with the patent office to link multiple vehicles together to create one huge sound system. After reviewing it, the U.S.P.T.O. granted that patent in October 2024.

So, Ford got the patent. What’s next? It’s easy to connect the dots and conclude that Ford is up to something with all these different technologies it’s tinkering with. Another thing worth mentioning is that these filings not only discuss sound systems, but also self-driving technologies. As the documents show, this tech could teach two or more self-driving cars how to park themselves to set up an outdoor surround sound system.

The technology that could make something like this possible has advanced considerably since the original filing, and not to mention, Ford has been busy applying for other patents involving different sound systems. One of them aims to turn an F-150 into a rolling movie theater, while another depicts SUV tailgates with built-in movie projectors and speakers.

Imagine if you didn’t have to bring your own speakers to the party. Your car would play music through each car’s factory-fitted sound system and know where to park to position the speakers for optimum sound. For example, one car could play left-channel data, and another parked across from it could play right-channel data. The cars could move around depending on the song they’re playing, and they would know when to open their doors and windows. Pair this with a projector built into your SUV, or the ability to turn your pickup truck into a movie lounge or game-day central, and you’ve got quite the outdoor party.

Autonomous technology isn’t a must. Ford’s patent highlights that the cars “may be controlled by a master device that is external to the vehicles, such as an external service, smartphone, tablet, or laptop.” All told, the tech detailed in the patent doesn’t sound overly futuristic, given that the building blocks are mostly there. Will it happen?

A patent application never guarantees that the feature it details will reach the market, but this one doesn’t seem that far-fetched, does it?

