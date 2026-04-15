Enkei’s New Papaya RPF1 Wheels Let You Put a Little McLaren in Your Civic

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I’m not much into modifying my cars, but one aspect I would totally dive head first into, given the means, is wheels. I’ve had an alternate set for whatever my daily is going back a while, but I always crave more. I’ve also never owned a set of Enkei RPF1s, which seems like an oversight that must be corrected someday; they’re about as iconic as aftermarket wheels get. This new collaboration between the Japanese wheelmaker and the McLaren Formula 1 team might just push me to take the plunge, though.

They come in two flavors—papaya orange or black for the less daring, with labels in the opposite color—and they’re the perfect get for that enthusiast who appreciates F1 and British supercars, but drives something a bit more pedestrian. Not that the three sizes Enkei is making them in would be big enough for a modern McLaren, anyway. Fortunately, in keeping with RPF1 tradition, they’re all still very reasonably priced:

15×8 size | 4×100 bolt pattern | +28 offset: ¥53,020 or $333.48 per wheel

¥53,020 or $333.48 per wheel 17×9 size | 5×100 bolt pattern | +35 offset: ¥65,670 or $413.05 per wheel

¥65,670 or $413.05 per wheel 18×8.5 size | 5×114.3 bolt pattern | +30 offset: ¥73,535 or $462.52 per wheel

The 15-inchers specifically are the newer RPF1 RS design, which has a flatter face with less convex spokes. Personally, I prefer it to the original, controversial though that opinion may be.

Anyone in the states looking to snag a set can head over to Sensei6, which is distributing these wheels out of California; there may be other distributors, but none we could find at the time of publication. However, you’ll need to get your order in before April 27, because this collab, like collabs tend to be, is a limited-time engagement.

Enkei via Sensei6

The RPF1 has been the byword for affordable performance wheels for decades, thanks to Enkei’s production process that combines casting and forging for maximum strength at a very light weight, along with a twin six-spoke design for optimized rigidity, brake clearance, and cooling. Plus, they just look dang good. For years, I’d written them off from an aesthetic perspective, but a switch flipped in me not too long ago and I reckon RPF1s can look fantastic in the right finish, at the right size, and on the right car. Maybe yours goes with orange?

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