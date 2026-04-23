America’s Fisker Service Guru Is Ready to Move on. Who Will Be His Successor?

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

You’ve probably never heard of EVolution Autosports. Tucked away in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, this unassuming outfit comprises three service bays, a 30-car lot, and a small brick office. You wouldn’t know it from driving by, but this is the largest dedicated Fisker dealer and service center in the country—and the only one that isn’t nestled beneath Pacific-coast palm trees.

It’s the work of Joe Ferrante, who started Fisker of Cherry Hill on the other side of the Delaware in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, in 2014. Back then, Fisker was aiming to be another Tesla. Things were looking good until they weren’t, as the saying goes, but in the interim, Fisker actually delivered thousands of cars. Without the company around to provide support and service, owners asked the aftermarket for solutions. Ferrante answered.

If you’d asked Ferrante back in 2014 where he thought he would land a decade later, becoming the epicenter of a desperately needed Fisker aftermarket service empire probably wouldn’t have been the answer, but here he is.

Today, Ferrante owns all of Fisker’s remaining factory parts, which he stores in a separate, 4,000-square-foot warehouse. EVolution Autosports also owns the patent for its “bulletproofing” process, which overhauls factory-spec Fiskers to improve their reliability.

Remember when Rich Rebuilds bought a bricked Fisker Ocean and fixed it for $100? EVolution Autosports actively supports that project.

Joe Ferrante/EVolution Autosports

“These are rare, unique cars,” Ferrante said in his Facebook post announcing the offering. “So many of you dealers out there may scoff at this ‘small niche’ low volume business. But I’ve made it into something by sticking it out and outlasting competition.”

That’s no exaggeration. Google “Fisker service center near me.” Bleak, isn’t it? And that’s part of the reason why Ferrante was initially hesitant to tell the community that he was ready to move on.

“I’d prefer not to alarm the Fisker community as much as possible just to avoid the worry,” Ferrante told me when I initially reached out to him via Facebook.

He even considered making the announcement without revealing his identity, but when you’re the only name in town, it’s tough to keep that name a secret. “It would be pretty easy to figure out who I am,” he said.

Ferrante pushed the business’s small physical footprint as an upside.

“It doesn’t need to remain on this property and would plug directly into another existing business,” he said. “Somewhere on the East coast, preferably.”

Joe Ferrante/EVolution Autosports

But the real message Ferrante wants to send to the Fisker ownership community is one of reassurance. There’s no need to panic: He’s not bailing. He will remain at the helm until he finds a buyer he believes in.

“My reason for selling is long-term, and not emergent,” he said in reply to a Facebook comment. “If it takes me 5-10 years to put it in the right hands, then so be it. I care about these owners; they are more like family, and my reputation warrants this being placed in the right hands.”

That’s what ultimately spurred him to go public with the announcement.

“I would love to take it to the next level,” Ferrante added, “but for personal reasons I need to hand it over so it can remain in existence for the 1000-plus loyal customers and many more followers globally.”

Alongside its community of creative and industrious owners, outfits like EVolution Autosports are what will keep Fisker from becoming more than just a weird footnote in the industry’s electrification push. Are you the right one to step up and steer the ship?

H/T to Zerin Dube.

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com!