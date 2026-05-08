VW and Audi Drivers Can Now Get a Transmission Tune for FWD Burnouts

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APR, a longstanding Volkswagen and Audi tuner based in Alabama, has released new software that optimizes the behavior of Haldex AWD systems for speed and performance. While APR has released many engine and transmission tunes, this is the first time we’ve seen APR release a dedicated AWD system calibration.

The simply named APR AWD Upgrade for Haldex is “a performance software recalibration with optional supporting hardware designed to optimize torque transfer, improve traction, and deliver faster all-wheel-drive engagement for compatible Volkswagen Group vehicles equipped with Haldex systems.” The idea is that this will help you put power to the ground “through optimized clutch pressure control during high-load and launch conditions,” according to the tuner. The tune is primarily designed for the Mk7 Golf R, 8V RS3, S3, and TTS.

Haldex AWD is most often associated with transverse, front-drive-based platforms, and VW/Audi have been big adopters (though the technology has appeared in a huge range of vehicles, from Volvos to Bugattis). In a VW or Audi application, Haldex relies on two main pieces of hardware to work: a power takeoff/angle drive at the back of the transmission, and the Active On-demand Coupling (AOC) at the front of the rear differential.

APR

The simplest way to describe it is that these cars are primarily front-drive in normal cruising, but the system can proactively engage the rear axle based on throttle input, wheel speed, steering angle, and traction conditions. The AOC’s hydraulic clutch comes into play and varies how much torque is sent to the rear axle. It’s evolved over the years, but the basic idea is that it lets a car have AWD when needed but FWD otherwise to save on fuel. FCP Euro has a more complete rundown on it if you’d like to keep learning.

Even though today’s Haldex systems are superior to those that first came out in the late ’90s, APR still contends that factory systems “can limit clutch pressure, delay rear torque transfer, and reduce driver control during aggressive driving, especially on modified vehicles.”

APR’s new AWD Upgrade tweaks settings for “faster, more assertive clutch engagement, improved rear torque bias, and increased overall driveline responsiveness.” It also lets you switch instantly between AWD Mode and a FWD Burnout Mode. The latter effectively replaces the old enthusiast trick of pulling a fuse or disconnecting the rear coupling to force front-wheel-drive behavior.

“AWD Mode increases clutch pressure and improves responsiveness to throttle input and wheel slip, enabling quicker rear torque transfer and more confident launches. FWD Burnout Mode, activated in Race Mode, temporarily decouples the rear axle for front-wheel-drive operation, ideal for burnouts, drag racing preparation, and dyno use, while maintaining OEM-style usability,” the tuner states.

APR

APR has also updated some other engine and transmission tuning products to work better with this newly available Haldex tune.

The intended benefits of this mod are “more consistent launch performance, enhanced traction, and a more dynamic driving experience without the complexity of standalone controllers.” As for how quickly it would accelerate wear on your driveline, it’s tough to say. APR is a well-established tuning house, and there’s no indication this calibration is inherently unsafe when used as intended. That said, the flame that burns brightest also burns out the fastest. Any modification that increases driveline load or traction tends to accelerate wear to some degree; there’s just no getting around that.

I drove a Golf R with an APR Stage 3 Plus tune on it almost a decade ago now, and it still stands out in my memory for how good it was. Being able to put power down even more effectively would be a boon to Audis and VWs if it works well.

This new tune is $449.95 for a Stage 1 system (enhances clutch engagement within the factory hardware’s operating range) and $549.95 for Stage 2 (integrates APR’s upgraded pressure relief valve assembly, allowing the system to safely command significantly greater clutch pressure during launches and high-load events). You can upgrade from Stage 1 to 2 later for $99.95 if you want.

Core applications for the APR AWD Upgrade for Haldex include:

2013-19 VW Mk7 Golf R (global model years)

2015-20 Audi RS3 8V (global model years)

2016-23 Audi TTS 8S (global model years)

2017-22 Audi TT RS 8S (global model years)

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