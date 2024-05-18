Fisker Wants to Sell Cars So Badly, It’s Waiving the Destination Fee

If you've got nothing going on this weekend and 25 grand to spend, Fisker is having a hell of a garage sale. And I'm not talking about gently used battery-electric vehicles, either. When available, a brand-spanking-new, entry-level 2023 Fisker Ocean Sport was discounted to $24,999 before taxes, licensing, and registration. The base model SUV previously started at $38,999. However, U.S. buyers were quick to scoop up the $14,000 coupon, and the stateside inventory is now a big fat zero.

With the higher trim levels, though, comes more power, range, and additional savings. Fisker announced this week it was also waiving the $2,428 destination charge on the remaining inventory. And anyone with an Amazon Prime account knows how enticing free shipping and handling can be.

There were some price adjustments back in October, but the 2023 Ocean lineup (as if there'll be a 2024?) saw massive discounts across the board in March. The mid-level Ocean Ultra, whose peak price was $52,999, was reduced to $34,999. Yup, that's less than where the base Ocean Sport started, which offered 231 miles of range with its single-motor front-wheel drive configuration. The Ocean Ultra bumps up performance with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain and 350 miles of range. Plus, a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds. The Sport needed twice as many seconds, clocking in at 6.9.

The top-of-the-line Ocean Extreme had a starting MSRP of $61,499 but saw its sticker price reduced by a steep $24,000. For that kind of money, you could get a 2024 Toyota Corolla or even a 2024 Chevy Trailblazer in addition to a Fisker Ocean. With the Extreme trim, the Ultra's drivetrain is tuned to produce 360 miles of range and a 3.7-second 0-60 time. It also comes with the innovative SolarSky full-length solar panel glass roof for truly emissions-free charging on the go.