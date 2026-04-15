Custom-Fitted Floor Mats Cost Less Than You Think: Get 30% off 3W Liners

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The 3W Liners brand has a deep catalog of all-weather floor mats that are custom-fitted to the footwells, cargo areas, and even pickup truck beds of a huge range of current vehicles. Right now, the brand’s running a 30% off deal on its already accessible prices, making this an excellent excuse to upgrade your vehicle for the muddy spring season. We put a set in a 2024 Toyota RAV4 so you can see just how well they cover and protect the interior.

Shop 3W Liners’ best deals with code EXPLORE30 for 30% off today.

Here you can see the 3W Liners front, second-row, and cargo hold mats in place in a ’24 RAV4. Andrew P. Collins

3W Liners are laser-measured to fit your car or truck’s exact interior dimensions. They’re robust enough for boots, heels, and paws but light enough to come out easily for cleaning. They line up with your vehicle’s OEM mat-securing tabs, too, so you don’t have to worry about them slipping around like cheap universal options.

We found that they fit our fifth-gen RAV4 (2019-2025) test rig perfectly, with the front mats completely filling the underfoot areas, the second row neatly spanning the back seat floor, and the cargo mat covering the entire back area easily from end to end. There’s even a neat little umbrella holster indentation in the very back to contain the runoff from a wet umbrella—great feature to have here in the rainy springtime.

Dog fluff and shoe-dirt can’t get stuck in your carpet fibers with 3W Liners protection in place. Andrew P. Collins

The branding is subtle and unintrusive, and the design looks great.

Our 3W Liners floor mats flattened out easily after a little time in the sun, after being rolled up for shipping, and I was able to install them in seconds.

Installation is incredibly easy—just give the mats a few moments to unfurl in the sun and slip them into the vehicle. Andrew P. Collins

3W Liners are made of at least 50% recycled material, and are completely non-toxic and odorless, unlike some less-expensive liners. They’re made of Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE), the same stuff used in baby pacifiers, combs, and toothbrushes.

The shape is created using injection molding, which gets you a dense, tough mat that resists cracking, warping, and wear, providing long-lasting protection for your vehicle’s interior. That manufacturing process also gets you the clean designs and crisp lines you want from a form-fitted product.

3W Liners utilize your factory floor mat hold-down tabs for stability. Andrew P. Collins

The cargo area liner spans the entire back section of the vehicle. Andrew P. Collins

We found clean styling and smooth fitment with all the 3W Liners floor mats we got sent to check out. Andrew P. Collins

3W Liners has fitment for over 400 car models. Check your fitment on 3W Liners’ site today, and be sure to use code EXPLORE30 to get 30% off at checkout.