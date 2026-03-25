Armor Your Interior and Save 30% on Indestructible 3W Liners

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Stop settling for universal floor mats that slide, smell, and crack. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your interior with something better than cheap, off-the-shelf rubber, this is your moment. Everything on the 3W Liners accessory site—including its high-end Thorex floor liners—is 30% off right now.

The Deal: Use code MOAB30 at checkout to unlock 30% off sitewide through March 31, 2026. Plus, all orders over $90 ship free.

High-End 3W Liners—30% Off For A Limited Time See It

The Thorex Difference

3W Liners aren’t just plastic—they are laser-measured and injection-molded using Thorex, a proprietary TPE (Thermo-Plastic Elastomer) that is elite in both durability and environmental friendliness.

Zero Odor: 100% non-toxic and BPA-free. No “new car smell” headaches or toxic off-gassing

100% non-toxic and BPA-free. No “new car smell” headaches or toxic off-gassing Weatherproof Armor: Won’t curl or crack at -50°F and won’t soften or emit fumes at 167°F

Won’t curl or crack at -50°F and won’t soften or emit fumes at 167°F Premium Feel: High elasticity provides a supple, “soft-touch” feel underfoot—none of that “cheap plastic” crunch

High elasticity provides a supple, “soft-touch” feel underfoot—none of that “cheap plastic” crunch Eco-Friendly: 100% recyclable and sustainably produced

Precision Fit for Every Ride

Whether you’re hitting the trails in a Jeep or commuting in a Tesla, 3W Liners has you covered. With custom-fitted parts for 20 car brands and over 500 models, these liners provide edge-to-edge protection.

Rugged Styling: All-terrain tire patterns for trucks and SUVs

All-terrain tire patterns for trucks and SUVs Sleek Aesthetics: Sporty lines and carpet-integration options for sedans and luxury EVs

Sporty lines and carpet-integration options for sedans and luxury EVs Easy Clean: Despite their “armored” durability, they are lightweight and easy to pop out for a quick spray-down

Hit the links below to start shopping for accessories, or head straight to 3W Liners’ page for Jeep, Ford, Toyota, and Ram products. And these are not just for trucks—3W Liners has minivan, sedan, Tesla, compact car, and other categories covered, too.

Why Trust 3W Liners

Founded in New York in 2015, the brand won the prestigious Red Dot Award for excellence in materials. Your order ships from warehouses in New York or New Jersey, meaning fast delivery with zero customs delays.

Every liner comes with a Lifetime Warranty against regular wear and tear. It’s a steal of a deal on a product built to last forever.

Don’t forget to use code MOAB30 at checkout!