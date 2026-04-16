Online Welding Classes Exist, and Right Now They’re Half Price

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Eastwood, a great go-to for shop supplies and auto repair tools, hosts DIY tutorial wrenching classes that you can stream at your leisure. Its Welding 101 tutorial, which inclues everything from how to pick your first welder to step-by-step training in MIG, TIG, Flux-Core, and Stick, is currently under $100.

50% Off: Welding 101 On-Demand Master Class is just $99.97 See It

Yeah, it’s optimal to be able to get to a welding school or have an experienced old-head teach you to weld in person. But that’s not always practical or easy. This video series could be a great way to get a real, professional look at the craft without taking the step of gearing up and getting yourself to a shop.

If you get inspired, Eastwood also sells all the stuff you need to start home welding and is running a “$50 off every order over $399” promo right now (use coupon code REFUND, as in, tax refund).

Welding is intimdating because it involves potentially dangerous and expensive equipment, but a small welder and a little knowledge can go a long way for the DIYer. Having made a few attempts at amature welding myself, I can say with confidence that it’s one of those “easy to learn, hard to master” activities that can become addictive if you’re inclined to tinker.

Of course, there are plenty of how-to-weld videos on YouTube that you can watch without paying anything. But going through a structured, well-produced course like Eastwood’s here is much more likely to set you up for success and safety. Plus, critically, the info is actually vetted. And at this price, it could be worth watching just to learn how the art of metal-stitching works even if you don’t end up buying your own setup.

The main thing about learning to weld is, you just gotta do it to really learn. There’s a lot of “feel” involved. But you can practice all you want in your own driveway or well-ventelated garage—a class like this will provide the fundamentals and safety breifings you need to get started, then getting good is just a matter of repetition.