The Home Depot Is Clearing Out Ryobi Power Tools With Huge Discounts

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The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday event is live, unlocking great deals on a bunch of big tool brands. If you run Ryobi or just like the brand’s very accessible price point, there’s never been a better time to increase your arsenal. All kinds of Ryobi tools are deeply discounted this month—we’re seeing deals as ridiculous as 69% off on some items here.
My colleagues over at Bob Vila found these great discounts, and while many of these tools are not made for automotive work, I’m sure those of you who like to do garage stuff are also into home maintenance DIYs. Ryobi is great for occasional-use, light-duty stuff that needs to work but doesn’t have to withstand eight-hour daily punishment on a job site.
Top Ryobi Deals
Ryobi 9-Tool Combo Kit
Now $199 (was $644.79)
At nearly 70% off, the Ryobi 9-tool combo kit tackles drilling, cutting, fastening, and sanding in one bundle.
Ryobi 7-1/4 in. Circular Saw Kit
Now $139 (was $233)
This 7-1/4-inch circular saw delivers the cutting capacity and runtime needed for framing lumber and sheet goods without corded tools.
Ryobi 1/4 Sheet Sander Kit
Now $59 (was $148)
At 60% off with a battery included, this 1/4-sheet sander is a go-to for finish work, smoothing edges, and prepping before paint or stain.
More Ryobi Power Tool Deals at The Home Depot
From cutting and fastening to sanding and specialty tools, these additional deals come with deep discounts on the Ryobi power tools you’ll use on a wide variety of DIY projects.
Drilling & Driving
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit for $119 (was $199)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 1/2 in. High Torque Impact Wrench Kit for $179 (was $269)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact 1/2 in. Impact Wrench for $139 (was $248)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 1/2 in. Hammer Drill Kit for $149 (was $179)
Cutting Tools
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 5-1/2 in. Circular Saw Kit for $89 (was $178)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) for $119 (was $139)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Reciprocating Saw Kit for $139 (was $233)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Jig Saw Kit for $129 (was $223)
Sanding & Finishing
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 5 in. Random Orbit Sander Kit for $119 (was $218)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 1/4 Sheet Sander Kit for $59 (was $148)
Nailers & Staplers
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 18-Ga. Brad Nailer Kit for $149 (was $238)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 16-Ga. Straight Finish Nailer for $179 (was $259)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 16-Ga. Finish Nailer Kit for $209 (was $308)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 3/8 in. Crown Stapler for $69.97 (was $99)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Brad Nailer and Jig Saw Combo for $159 (was $228)
Combo Kits
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $129 (was $227)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 8-Tool Combo Kit for $369 (was $529)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 12-Tool Combo Kit for $699 (was $829)
Grinding & Specialty Tools
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 4-1/2 in. Angle Grinder (Tool Only) for $99 (was $129)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 4-1/2 in. Grinder Kit for $129 (was $223)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 4-1/2 in. Angle Grinder Kit for $89 (was $114)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Bolt Cutters (Tool Only) for $99 (was $119)
Shop & Jobsite Gear
- RYOBI Hybrid Tri-Power Tripod Light (Tool Only) for $169 (was $199)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Hybrid WHISPER SERIES Fan Kit for $89 (was $139)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Hybrid VERSE LINK Stereo (Tool Only) for $169 (was $199)
- RYOBI 40V Battery Topper Fan (Tool Only) for $29.97 (was $39.97)
Bits & Accessories
- RYOBI Diamond Grit Driving Set (52-Piece) for $14.97 (was $19.97)
- RYOBI 24-Piece Router Bit Set for $59.97 (was $89.97)