The Home Depot Is Clearing Out Ryobi Power Tools With Huge Discounts

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The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday event is live, unlocking great deals on a bunch of big tool brands. If you run Ryobi or just like the brand’s very accessible price point, there’s never been a better time to increase your arsenal. All kinds of Ryobi tools are deeply discounted this month—we’re seeing deals as ridiculous as 69% off on some items here.

My colleagues over at Bob Vila found these great discounts, and while many of these tools are not made for automotive work, I’m sure those of you who like to do garage stuff are also into home maintenance DIYs. Ryobi is great for occasional-use, light-duty stuff that needs to work but doesn’t have to withstand eight-hour daily punishment on a job site.

Top Ryobi Deals

Ryobi 7-1/4 in. Circular Saw Kit Now $139 (was $233) This 7-1/4-inch circular saw delivers the cutting capacity and runtime needed for framing lumber and sheet goods without corded tools. Buy at The Home Depot

Ryobi 1/4 Sheet Sander Kit Now $59 (was $148) At 60% off with a battery included, this 1/4-sheet sander is a go-to for finish work, smoothing edges, and prepping before paint or stain. Buy at The Home Depot

More Ryobi Power Tool Deals at The Home Depot

From cutting and fastening to sanding and specialty tools, these additional deals come with deep discounts on the Ryobi power tools you’ll use on a wide variety of DIY projects.

Drilling & Driving

Sanding & Finishing

Nailers & Staplers

Combo Kits

Shop & Jobsite Gear

Bits & Accessories