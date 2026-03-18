Tools Under $10 That You’ll Actually Use: JB Tools Sale

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I discovered Michigan-based mechanic supply house JB Tools this year, and it’s quickly become one of my favorite sites for garage gear. JB Tools regularly runs great deals on its clearance page, which is a perfect place to buy things you need once or twice but don’t necessarily want to spend a fortune on. Here are some great picks deeply discounted to be under $10 right now.

A lot of these items below I’ve bought from auto parts stores in a pinch and spent way too much on. These deal prices are so good, you can preempt that problem—stock up now, no need to race to AutoZone before closing on a Sunday because you didn’t realize you need a giant fork-shaped thing to remove ball joints!

$13 Heavy-Duty Gloves for just $0.99! See It

See more great scores at JB Tools’ clearance page.