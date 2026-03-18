Tools Under $10 That You’ll Actually Use: JB Tools Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I discovered Michigan-based mechanic supply house JB Tools this year, and it’s quickly become one of my favorite sites for garage gear. JB Tools regularly runs great deals on its clearance page, which is a perfect place to buy things you need once or twice but don’t necessarily want to spend a fortune on. Here are some great picks deeply discounted to be under $10 right now.
A lot of these items below I’ve bought from auto parts stores in a pinch and spent way too much on. These deal prices are so good, you can preempt that problem—stock up now, no need to race to AutoZone before closing on a Sunday because you didn’t realize you need a giant fork-shaped thing to remove ball joints!
$13 Heavy-Duty Gloves for just $0.99!See It
- Telescoping magnet for $5.71 (20% off)
- 7-inch utility/pry bar for $3.99 (76% off)
- 8-inch straight jaw lock (Vise Grip-style) for $10.99 (technically over $10 but a steal at 78% off)
- 3/8″ SAE 3-row socket tray for $9.61 (19% off)
- Non-marring pick set for $4.59 (69% off)
- 5-piece spiral-type extractor set for $3.99 (89% off!)
- 28-blade feeler gauge set for $2.09 (85% off!)
- Mini pry bar set for $4.99 (72% off)
- 3-piece magnetic tool holder set for $6.99 (61% off)
- Ball joint separator for $6.99 (65% off)
- Steering wheel puller for $4.99 (78% off)
- Spark plug socket set for $3.99 (86% off)
- Oxygen sensor wrench for $7.99 (68% off)
See more great scores at JB Tools’ clearance page.