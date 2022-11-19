Ebay’s ‘Parts of America’ Tour Cars Are Now for Sale

For those of you who are afflicted like me, there’s always another project car just waiting to get saved. I rarely act on the impulse because of things like logic. And money. But some brave souls partnered with Ebay Motors to bring some once-great cars back to a much cooler life, and the selection is quite eclectic.

The romance of taking a car that’s been otherwise written off, forgotten, or crashed is strong. Lots of us have dreamed about it, fewer have purchased a project car, and even less have seen a project through to something resembling completion. The four cars for sale here were the subjects of Ebay’s “Parts of America” tour, where content creators took cars and brought them back to life, usually with absurd hardware to kick horsepower up into the stratosphere.

For the two high-horsepower builds, Youtuber Scrap Life Garage built a twin-turbo R8 “go-kart” that has virtually zero body panels and a claimed 1,750 hp. He’s toured it around, taking it to get an oil change at an Audi dealership, and roll racing it against other fast cars. Scrap Life Garage is known for taking salvaged supercars and reviving them, and this R8 was purchased crashed but with the Underground Racing twin-turbo kit already installed.

On the other side, Engineer and TikTok star Christina Roki represents with a 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T. The twist is that the old Challenger has a Hellcat Redeye engine swapped into it. It’s been stripped out to save maximum weight and built to go drag racing. There aren’t too many modifications beyond fuel pumps that support E85, but the combination still nets a 1,000 hp street-drag build.

Rounding off the list of four is another car from Scrap Life Garage and a truck from The Gentleman Racer. Scrap Life Garage took a crashed 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and brought it back to normal service as a track rat. He put a livery on the Cayman and drove it at Road America, where the car belongs.

Finally, The Gentleman Racer brings a 1969 Ford F-100 that has been beautifully redone. It isn’t a restoration, but a rebuilt Ford 360 engine and fresh ancillary system that keep the engine alive make this patinated vintage truck an honest, dependable looker. The goal was clearly to keep the vibe of the truck intact, and Mike Satterfield accomplished that wonderfully.

The variety here really makes this anyone’s game. Any of these machines would make great projects, whether you want an old ranch truck, a rapid track car, a dragster, or an outright unhinged tube-frame supercar. See what pokes your interest. I might just plop a bid in on that Cayman GT4.