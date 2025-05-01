Dodge Challenger With Singing LED Grille Mouth Shows They’re Evolving

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

There’s a tremendous amount of aftermarket support for the last-generation Dodge Challenger, but most parts focus on performance and styling. Instagram user justinthelightguy took the big coupe in a completely new direction by giving it a mouth and teaching it how to sing.

Videos posted on social media show the Challenger singing along to Linkin Park’s 2000 hit In the End, Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus, and Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey, among numerous other songs. The coupe is clearly style-agnostic when it comes to music, and it can even sing while doing donuts, which is something we never, ever thought we’d see. It’s pretty loud; The music is at least as loud as the engine.

Justinthelightguy hasn’t detailed how he gave the Challenger a mouth or how he synced it to the music, but the front bumper is fitted with hundreds of little square-shaped LED lights. When they’re off, the Dodge could almost pass as something made by Hyundai, whose design language relies heavily on square-shaped LEDs. The display forms a mouth when it’s turned on, complete with teeth and a tongue, and it can also be set up to display words and icons. Factor in the four round headlights, and this Challenger looks like it belongs in Pixar’s Cars.

What’s the point, you ask? It’s a marketing pitch, and companies can pay to get their name, logo, or message displayed across the front end. Here’s to hoping that automakers don’t get the same idea with the light bars that they’ve been putting on cars over the past couple of years.

