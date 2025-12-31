Colorado Created an Overpass for Animals in the Name of Safety

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

While some major cities have proposed turning roads back into nature and making things more environmentally friendly, Colorado’s taken the idea a step further in the name of safety in the middle of nowhere.

Just ahead of the holidays the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced its I-25 Greenland Wildlife Overpass project has been completed. The project saw the creation of an overpass dedicated to, as you might have guessed, wildlife. The project was aimed at enhancing the safety for all, and I for one applaud it.

The overpass, which is near Larkspur off Interstate 25 in Colorado connects 39,000 acres of habitat on both sides of I-25 between Larkspur and Monument. The CDOT said Elk, pronghorn, mule deer, black bears, mountain lions and a variety of other species roam the area and the overpass will enable these animals to cross the Interstate without endangering drivers or the animals themselves. The location is said to be known for high movement of the large game.

The CDOT expects this overpass to reduce wildlife-related vehicle collisions by 90%.

A worker scattering seeds on dirt covered wildlife crossing Colorado Department of Transportation

The structure itself is 200 feet wide and 209 feet long as it spans six lanes of Interstate. In total, the overpass covers 41,800 square feet, according to the CDOT. It’s covered in dirt and vegetation and held up by 76 girders.

The overpass was part of an initiative, which it marks the completion of, that focused on a wildlife crossing system. The overall initiative included fencing along parts of I-25. It’s also the largest wildlife Interstate crossing in America.

The project cost $15 million and was largely funded by a federal grant. The CDOT noted “the project was completed in less than a year, ahead of schedule, and on budget.”

“The I-25 Greenland wildlife overpass is a momentous feat, in our continued work to expand safe transportation options for both humans and wildlife, protecting critical habitat, and our amazing outdoor spaces for generations to come,” said Governor Polis.

“The I-25 Greenland wildlife overpass is critical to the safety of both wildlife and motorists,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

Considering animals roamed the vast land of this continent long before humans were here it almost feels like nature is healing just in time for the holidays and new year.

