Check Out These Sick Drifting Trick Shots With RC Cars

Forget productivity. I just found a new rabbit hole to procrastinate in and it’s very, very deep. The incredibly talented RC car drifter from RCDriftTok (on TikTok and YouTube) has countless videos of spectacular drifting trick shots that are addictive to watch. Don’t know about RC drifting trick shots? Well, you’re in for a treat.

I can barely pilot an RC car to go in the direction I want, never mind drifting with millimeter precision. So watching someone drift one so skillfully that they can knock the cap off of a miniature beer bottle that can’t be more than the size of a real bottle cap drops my jaw.

Some of the drifts seem hard but totally doable. For instance, spinning the car around and parking it in a tight spot is something people even do with real cars, so with a drift car it shouldn’t be too hard for the skilled drifter. However, some seem nearly impossible, like sliding the back of the car to start a row of dominos, only to drift back around and use the car’s wing to knock the cap off of the mini beer bottle sitting on the final domino before it’s knocked over.

I think my favorite one is hitting the “world’s smallest gummy bear” with the spoiler. I don’t know how they got such small fake gummy bears, or if they make them, but they’re about the size of coarsely ground salt. Despite being absurdly small, the driver was able to knock one off of a fake table with the corner of its spoiler. It looks like surgical-robot-level precision.

In the drifter’s latest video, they list how long it took to successfully complete each trick shot and most of them take some time. Some were pretty quick, with a couple even being done on the first try. However, many of them took several hours. The trick that took the longest to complete was driting the back wheel into a mini basketball, hitting it up a ramp, and into a miniature hoop. It apparently took 17 hours to get right. Seventeen. Hours.

There are so many great videos to watch and the precision of these drifting tricks never gets old. So check them out but make sure you don’t have anything important to do because you might not get to it.

