Bentley Bentayga X Concept Is the Off-Road Luxury Rig We Want

Bentley is wading further into the stream of off-roading with this lifted Bentayga Speed.

By Stephen Edelstein

Published

Bentley Bentayga X concept driving through fog.
Bentley

With speed and luxury to spare, the Bentayga is indeed the Bentley of SUVs. But there’s still more potential to be mined, as a new off-road concept demonstrates.

Debuting at the FAT Ice Race in Zell am See, Austria, the Bentayga X was built to “stimulate and gain feedback for an enhanced off-road capable Bentayga,” according to a Bentley press release. It’s a third path for diversifying the Bentayga lineup, alongside the performance angle of the Bentayga Speed and the chauffeur-driven luxury direction of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase, the automaker explained.

The Bentayga X is essentially a Bentayga Speed with lifted suspension and off-road tires. Bentley increased the ride height by 2.1 inches and the track width by 4.7 inches, giving the concept approximately 12.2 inches of ground clearance and a wading depth of 21.6 inches. The fenders were also opened up by 1.5 inches to make room for bigger tires on forged 22-inch wheels.

A roof rack serves as a convenient mounting point for four spot lights, and carries an electric go-kart. It also raises the Bentayga X’s overall height to a towering 98 inches. So while this Bentley can conquer rough terrain, parking garages are best avoided.

Front view of the Bentley Bentayga X concept.
Bentley

The concept retains the Bentayga Speed’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, which was introduced for the 2025 model year as a replacement for the discontinued W12. It produces 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Bentley retained the stock active anti-roll system and air suspension, and threw in the Akrapovič titanium exhaust system that’s optional on the Speed.

The Bentayga X’s production prospects depend on customer feedback, but given the popularity of the G-Wagen and Range Rover, an off-road variant seems like a logical direction. It would also help maintain interest in the current-generation Bentayga ahead of its next redesign. And it’s something Rolls-Royce would likely never dare to do with the Cullinan (we think).

Stephen Edelstein

Weekend Editor

Stephen has always been passionate about cars, and managed to turn that passion into a career as a freelance automotive journalist. When he's not handling weekend coverage for The Drive, you can find him looking for a new book to read.