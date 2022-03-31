See the Ultra-Luxe First Class Suites in Singapore Airlines’ Revised Airbus A380

The seating—and I use that term loosely because it looks like an airborne Barcalounger, except nicer—is provided by swiveling leather recliners. The rest of the suite features a private bathroom with a vanity, a wardrobe closet, and a 32-inch touchscreen with provided Bang & Olufsen wireless headphones. Then, a credenza with wireless charging built into the surface rounds out the work area of the suite.

Meals are served on china tableware on your own private linen-bedecked dining table. A sliding door, electronic blackout shades, and an actual bed—none of that lower-class, lay-flat-seat business that the peons fly on—complete the rest of the flying hotel room.

If 50 square feet aboard the largest flying commercial airliner in existence isn't quite enough, two suites can be merged and the beds can be joined together, for a total of 100 square feet and a double bed. Turndown services are offered for both the single and double suites, as well. Pricing is unavailable on Singapore Airlines' website; it seems to fall solidly into the category of "if you have to ask, you can't afford it. In 2014, though, a Suites Class ticket was around $18,000 for a similar New York to Singapore trip.

Personally, I think I'll just keep hoping that the seat next to me is empty every once in a while.

