A Polish Town Gave a 1974 Fiat to Tom Hanks. Now He's Regifting It for Charity

Apparently, some people in Poland love Tom Hanks very much. Maybe not as much as Germany loves David Hasselhoff, but then again, did anyone from Hamburg ever gift the Baywatch star a handsomely restored Fiat? The answer is no, because that's what the Polish town of Bielsko-Biala did for Hanks in 2017. It was his birthday, after all.

It was a 1974 Fiat 126p, to be precise. That exact same car is now up for auction on Bring a Trailer to raise money for the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and its Hidden Heroes Campaign. The latter is chaired by Hanks and takes “a comprehensive approach in its advocacy, working with leaders in the public, private, nonprofit, and faith communities to recognize military caregivers’ service and promote their well-being.”