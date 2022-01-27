Travis Pastrana Hospitalized After Base Jumping Accident During Gymkhana Filming

Just a week ago, Travis Pastrana revealed he'd be starring in a new Gymkhana film with his all-wheel-drive 1983 Subaru GL wagon. The car handles the high-speed stunts just fine, apparently, though a base-jumping accident has left Pastrana hospitalized. As the Nitro Circus leader and Hoonigan team member announced on Instagram, he suffered multiple hip fractures and a broken L5 vertebrae as a result.

"It was awesome until it wasn't, man," Pastrana said of Gymkhana filming in a video posted to social media. "I think even Ken's gonna be excited about this one. One-hundred-plus miles per hour, millimeters away from touching the rear bumper on the Subaru wagon."

It wasn't the driving that got Pastrana in trouble, though.

"Had a good try to do a base jump which [Pastrana's wife] Lyn-Z [Adams] wasn't proud of. I always said I wasn't gonna base jump anymore after losing some friends there. Unfortunately made a couple of wrong decisions which made a really simple base jump difficult." Pastrana continued, "Finally ended up in a situation where it was a 180 turn too low or land in the trees. In hindsight, I should've landed in the trees."