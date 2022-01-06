Average Used Car Payment Is Now a Whopping $520 Per Month: Edmunds

As data piles in from the fourth quarter of 2021, it looks like used car buyers are handing over more money than ever on their monthly payments. Amid continued new vehicle shortages, Americans are flocking towards the used market, even if it means doing so at a drastically inflated price. Numbers from Edmunds show just how sky-high these totals are projected to be. According to the firm's figures, the average used car buyer is expected to break a record by spending $520 per month on their vehicle during last year's Q4.

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Edmunds data for the same period in 2020 shows an average monthly payment of $437, representing a not-insignificant increase of $83 per month. It also shows that the average loan term has increased from 68.1 months to 70 months, meaning used car buyers are paying more over longer periods of time. These projected figures show an average total transaction price of $33,397, of which $29,913 is financed. Compared to Q4 2020, the average down payment has only slightly increased from $3,280 to $3,484, or roughly six percent. Meanwhile, the average amount financed has increased by 23 percent, up from $24,384. It appears as if Americans are still heavily relying on financing the total purchase price with nearly the same amount out of pocket at the time of purchase.

Data via Edmunds