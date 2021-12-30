This 20,000-RPM, One-Cylinder Engine Was a Test Build for a Screaming F1 V10

As DriveTribe's Mike Fernie explains, today's Cosworth performance engines are designed from the top down, ensuring first and foremost that each combustion chamber hits the targets they've set for power and efficiency. These mules—which rev just as high as the full engines—ensure each piece of the engine is right before they make a full version.

The most extreme mule in Cosworth's collection is just a single cylinder developed in 1998 and 1999 for a Jaguar F1 V10. It has a displacement of just 200 cc, but still revs up to 20,000 RPM. Emissions weren't a concern for that project, but performance certainly was. For Cosworth, starting with one cylinder's design was the fastest, least expensive way to scale up to 10 cylinders. Speed was important given that teams were allowed to keep developing their engines in between races back then.