Toyota 'Reviewing' Key Fob Remote Start Subscription Plan After Massive Blowback

Earlier this month, we broke a story about Toyota locking its key fob remote start function behind a monthly subscription. If owners of certain models aren't actively enrolled in a larger Toyota connected services plan, the proximity remote start function on the fob—that is, when you press the lock button three times to start the car while outside of it—will not work even though it sends the signal directly to the car. Obviously, this sent people into a frenzy whether they own a Toyota or not, because it was seen as a dark harbinger of the perils of fully-connected cars. Automakers now have the ability to nickel and dime people to death by charging ongoing subscription fees for functions that used to be a one-and-done purchase, and it looked like Toyota was hopping on the bandwagon. At the time, Toyota declined to give us a detailed answer on why it chose to take a feature that doesn't need an internet connection to function and moved it behind a paywall. Today, we've got answers. Toyota now claims it never intended to market the key fob remote start as a real feature, and it also says the subscription requirement was an inadvertent result of a relatively small technical decision related to the way its new vehicles are architectured. Finally, Toyota has heard the outrage over the last week—a spokesperson told us the company was caught off guard by the blowback—and its executive team is currently examining whether it's possible to reverse course and drop the subscription requirement for key fob remote start.

Assuming a driver has a subscription or active trial to Toyota's Remote Connect plan—one of several in its suite of connected service offerings that add things like owner smartphone apps, automatic emergency calling and more—they can perform a remote start a few different ways. One is by using the app on their phone, another is a connected service like Amazon's Alexa, and the third is by using their proximity key fob. But no matter which method is used, the command must always flow through what's called the vehicle's data communication module (DCM). The DCM is the piece of hardware in cellular-equipped Toyotas that facilitates the car's connected services. It also contains a bit of software logic, according to Toyota, that checks whether or not the customer has an active subscription or trial to connected services. The DCM is programmed in such a way that the remote start is either enabled or disabled—a one or a zero, on or off. This means that if the driver attempts to start the car using a key fob, the request is first sent to the DCM for approval and denied if there is no active subscription or trial, even if it's coming from the proximity key fob and not running through the larger cellular network. The diagram below is a useful visual explanation:

The Drive How a connected Toyota decides if it should accept a remote start command.