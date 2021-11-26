This Retro Russian Train Takes People on Actual Soviet Nostalgia Trips

Strange though it may sound to some Americans, nostalgia for the era of the Soviet Union runs strong over in Russia. Independent pollster Levada Center found in a survey that as many as 75 percent of Russians miss the U.S.S.R., many of them reminiscing over the stability and quality of life. The train fanatics among them were no doubt delighted to hear that a part of the Soviet state survives on the rails along the Black Sea, where Russian Railways operates a tourist train with a historic, Soviet-era locomotive and rolling stock, complete with a classic livery and restored interiors.

Christened "Sochi" for the city it stops in along the way (yes, the one where Formula One races), the train runs along the Black Sea between Tuapse, Russia and Gagra, Georgia, along a more than six-hour route. A VL10 heritage unit—a 6,169-horsepower electric locomotive developed in the early '60s—heads authentic Soviet rolling stock that was refurbished by the Tver Carriage Works, which added modern amenities like air conditioning, power outlets, and wifi, all while retaining the vintage decor according to KXAN 36 News.