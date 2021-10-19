The Ghost of Saab Might Be for Sale… Again

The story of Saab is a sad one, at least in the ending. The company ended up bankrupt, and production due to a close. Saab's assets became the property of National Electric Vehicle Sweden, or NEVS, a vehicle company which came to be owned by Chinese real estate giant Evergrande Group in 2019. With the conglomerate now scrambling for cash to meet its debt repayments, NEVS CEO Stefan Tilk says the company could be up for sale, reports Automotive News.

The Swedish-based arm of the Evergrande New Energy Vehicle group has had a strange history in the wake of acquiring Saab's assets in 2012. NEVS first built a limited number of Saab 9-3s, but only delivered 420 units from 2013 to 2014 before shutting down production. The company had issues paying its creditors leading to court action in 2014. In the wake of this, NEVS lost the right to use the Saab name which is controlled by now-unrelated aerospace and defense company Saab AB.

NEVS then spent much of the last decade touting it's own modified 9-3 EV prototype, first seen in 2014. 2017 saw the company secure a production license in China, before a controlling stake was purchased by Evergrande in 2019. Prototypes of the 9-3 EV have since been spotted in the wild, including 10 showing up in Sweden last year. Concrete information is scarce, but the lack of any big public announcements strongly suggest that the 9-3 EV has not been built in any great numbers, either in plants in China or in the old Saab Trollhättan facility. The company also announced it would lay off 300 of its 650 employees in Sweden in August this year.