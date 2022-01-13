I Was an Engineer at a Major Automaker. Here’s the Bright Side of the Job

Once upon a time, before I wrote articles for the global automotive media machine, I worked as an engineer at one of the world's largest automakers. It was an interesting role, and one in which I learned a great deal. I met a ton of new people and picked up all manner of useful skills. Looking back and reflecting on the experience, I've boiled it down into a brief history of my time working in the big hot shed. I'd like to tell you about it because I think there's some value in it for everyone.

As an automotive journalist, I realize that the public doesn't really get a good look at what goes on inside a real car company. Whether you just want a peek behind the curtain, or you're an engineering student that's curious about the real experience of working in engineering, this is for you. You might even learn some lessons that will serve you well in pursuing your own career! As with everything in life, there were good parts and there were bad parts. Today, I'm going to tell you about the good parts.

My road into the automotive sector was pretty much textbook. After slogging through a four-year aerospace and mechanical engineering degree, I decided I desperately wanted to be a rockstar. Thus, I spent two years fronting an indie rock band while running my own guitar effects business to keep my engineering skills current. Realistically, I probably should have focused on the music, but oh well. The entire band simply stopped talking to each other after a show one day, and I went on to enter a graduate program with a major automaker. For reasons of professional courtesy and legal propriety, I won't name which one, but it was one of the biggest automakers in the world during the time I worked there.

Overall, I learned a ton there, such as what it takes to be a professional engineer and how to communicate on a technical level with colleagues across the whole plant. I also learned how to listen, as there's a ton of information that a young engineer needs to soak up quickly in order to run with the bulls. Perhaps most importantly, though, I made some good friends and learned how we achieve more when we work well with others.

Diving Right In

My posting was, sadly for me, not to a glamorous design studio or vehicle development role. Instead, I worked in an aluminum casting plant and was charged with helping to optimize the production of various gearbox housings, differential casings, and other aluminum components. Things got off to an interesting start, as the engineer that hired me promptly announced his retirement two weeks after I showed up. However, I was paired with another experienced hand and began learning the finer details of the field.

As a young engineer, it was great being thrown into the thick of things from day one. The first two weeks of the job were spent hanging out with the machine operators on the factory floor, where we saw what it took to keep these gigantic old casting machines pumping out parts round the clock. We learned how to start the machines and condition the castings to prepare them for shipment to other factories. We also learned how to identify problems and troubleshoot the casting process.

If you're unfamiliar with what aluminum die casting looks like, check out the educational video below. It provides information on how cold-chamber aluminum casting is done and shows off older machines of similar sophistication to those used in the plant I worked in. Modern, new-build factories are much brighter, cleaner spaces, but our factory was an oily, dim place with old-fashioned machinery, switchgear and fittings.