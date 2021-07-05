The Electric Lucid Air Has Incredible Legroom and Your Other Questions, Answered

The rear trunk opens like a clamshell—wide—so the opening won't restrict whatever it is you're trying to get back there. And why not a hatch design like the Tesla Model S has got? Jenkins said the company went with a traditional trunk-style opening because it offers better overall stability and rigidity. It was also meant to solve any NVH concerns because the seals on a hatch-style trunk are located in the occupant space and unwanted noise can come in through that way.

As for riding in it (remember, I wasn't allowed to drive it), it's shockingly quiet. Not your usual EV silence, mind you, where you can still hear some tire noise, wind noise, outside traffic, and the whir of the motor(s) under acceleration. Being in the Lucid was like sitting in a sound booth, where extraneous noises from the outside were sound-proofed out.

The ride quality was also stellar. Departing from the Studio meant driving over some cobblestone streets—pretty to look at but horrendous to take a car on. But the Air handled it with excellent comfort. I was aware we were driving over a bumpy road, yet the sensation that made it up to the seat was one of a mere suggestion of bumpiness rather than acute bumpiness. It was very pleasant.

Inside, the Air was minimalist and modern. Clean lines intersected other clean lines, though there were physical buttons and scroll-knobs for changing the climate temperature and volume. The dashboard was also low, which made forward visibility pretty good. This kind of design, I think, will stand up well to the test of time.

My favorite interior feature had to have been that all-glass ceiling, though. It was a pretty warm and sunny day when we went out, but Lucid's reps told me many different layers of tempering make up that ceiling so it apparently does a good job of letting in light and keeping out the heat. I'll have to determine that for myself on a longer ride. But for now, I can tell you sitting in the rear seats gave me a view of the sky like I haven't gotten in any other fixed-roof car. The only potential issue I can see with the roof is since it and the windshield are all one piece of glass, getting a windshield repair might be difficult if you take it anywhere besides a licensed Lucid repairperson.